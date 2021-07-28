Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 211.5% in July

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

