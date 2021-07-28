Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.16.

Datadog stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.18. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,049 shares of company stock worth $41,962,727. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3,971.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

