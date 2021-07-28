Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 190,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,934 shares of company stock valued at $77,064,156. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. 106,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

