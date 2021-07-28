Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,304 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 1.56% of iHeartMedia worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 18,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

