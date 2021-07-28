Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $15.68 Million Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,688,129 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 3.00% of MBIA worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.