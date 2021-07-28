Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 2,200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.2% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Booking worth $82,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,246.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,252.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

