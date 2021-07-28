Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,005,827 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,005,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 39.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,475 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,118,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of AACQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 861,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.