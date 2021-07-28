Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 76,407 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,407 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. 2,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,979. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.