Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,162,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 66,100.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 107.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.39.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,641. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $173.36 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

