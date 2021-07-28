Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.08 ($185.97).

A number of brokerages have commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €123.80 ($145.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.94.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

