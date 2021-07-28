Dero (DERO) Price Tops $8.59 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00021557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $92.40 million and approximately $494,038.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,751,251 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

