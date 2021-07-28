Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.10

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

