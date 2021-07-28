Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Financial Comparison

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 4.65% 2.27% 0.10% Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.78 $551.73 million $0.08 156.75 Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.06 $132.22 million $4.08 13.55

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 4 6 1 0 1.73 Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.55%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated twenty banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

