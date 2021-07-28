Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades The Gap (NYSE:GPS) to “Buy”

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of GPS opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $626,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Gap by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

