Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.46 ($180.54).

DB1 stock opened at €143.15 ($168.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

