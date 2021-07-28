Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.