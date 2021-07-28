Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €49.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €51.84 ($60.99). 1,307,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €51.08. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.