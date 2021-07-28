DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Buys 1,333,333 Shares of Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt acquired 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,333,333.00 ($952,380.71).

The company has a current ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get DGO Gold alerts:

About DGO Gold

DGO Gold Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and cobalt metals. It holds interests in various projects located in Pilbara, Murchison, and Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, as well as in the Stuart Shelf area of South Australia.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DGO Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGO Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.