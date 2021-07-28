DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaSorin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.63.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of DSRLF opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.49.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.