DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.04, but opened at 8.56. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.32, with a volume of 146,606 shares traded.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

