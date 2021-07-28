Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

