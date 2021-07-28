Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

