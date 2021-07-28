Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $19,185,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,073,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $14,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

