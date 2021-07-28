Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.98 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

PTGX stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

