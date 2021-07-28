Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

