Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.09% of Timberland Bancorp worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSBK stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

