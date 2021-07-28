Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 481,534 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

