Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,231 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Territorial Bancorp worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

TBNK stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

