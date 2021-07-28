Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.16

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.16 and last traded at $227.75, with a volume of 3393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.