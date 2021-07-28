Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

