Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.53

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

