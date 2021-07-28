DopeCoin (DOPE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,803.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $277,700.09 and approximately $18,803.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

