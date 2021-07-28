Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Up 0.3%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.67. 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.83.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $708.86 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%.

About Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

