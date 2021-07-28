DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSL opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $18.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

