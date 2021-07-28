DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DV. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

