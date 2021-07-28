Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.