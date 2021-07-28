DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $673,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

