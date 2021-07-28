DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. 941,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.00. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

