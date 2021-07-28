DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.62-5.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

