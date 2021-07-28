Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.60 ($45.41).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.28 ($46.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.62.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

