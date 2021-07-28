Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.14.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.