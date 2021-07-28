Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.14.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

