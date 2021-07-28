DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Up 1.1%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

