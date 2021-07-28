Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,672. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.31, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

