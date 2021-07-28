Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

