Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.