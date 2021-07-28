Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EFBI stock remained flat at $$18.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

