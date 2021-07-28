East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 579,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

