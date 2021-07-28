Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

