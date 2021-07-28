EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.34. 3,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.75. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $122.89 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

