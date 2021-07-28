Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 336.4% in July

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the June 30th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

EAST stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

